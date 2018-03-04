Orcollo, Pagulayan enter World Pool quarters

Former world champions Dennis Orcollo and Alex Pagulayan blasted their respective rivals to advance to the quarterfinals of the prestigious 2018 World Pool Masters being held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall—Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

Orcollo beat Chris Melling of Great Britain via an 8-3 decision while Pagulayan thumped Alex Lely of the Netherlands, 8-4, in the tournament that offers a total prize fund of $80,000.

Orcollo was originally slated to play vs former World 9-Ball champion Wu Jiaqing of China.

But Wu didn’t make it to Gibraltar because of travel issues prompting the organizers to tap Melling as replacement.

The 39-year old Orcollo will be battling 2013 World Pool Masters titlist Niels Feijen of the Netherlands in the next round.

Feijen posted an easy 8-2 win over Raj Hundal of India in the opening round.

On the other hand, Pagulayan tackles reigning US Open 9-Ball champion Jayson Shaw of Scotland, an 8-5 winner over Joshua Filler of Germany.

Two-time World Pool Masters winner Shane Van Boening of the United States and Darren Appleton of Great Britain arranged their quarterfinals meeting after toppling Daryl Peach of Great Britain (8-2) and American legendary cue master Earl Strickland (8-6), respectively.

Great Britain’s Karl Boyes booked the first Final Four slot by ousting two big names in the event which offers $20,000 to the champion and $10,000 to the runner-up.

Boyes dethroned David Alcaide of Spain (8-3) in the first round then survived six-time champion Ralf Souquet of Germany (8-7) in the quarterfinals.

Boyes will be facing the winner between Orcollo and Feijen.

Orcollo and Pagulayan are aiming to bring the World Pool Masters crown back to Manila.

Orcollo last won in 2010 while Pagulayan took home the title in the 2008 edition.