Orcollo, Pagulayan falter in World Masters

Filipino cue masters Dennis Orcollo and Alex Pagulayan faltered in their respective quartefinal games in the prestigious 2018 World Pool Masters held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall – Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

Orcollo suffered a 6-8 loss to Neils Feijen of the Netherlands while Pagulayan succumbed to reigning US Open 9-Ball champion Jayson Shaw of Scotland via a 5-8 decision.

Orcollo ousted Chris Melling of Great Britain (8-3) in the first round while Pagulayan toppled Alex Lely of Netherlands (8-4) in the other opening round game.

Nonetheless, Orcollo and Pagulayan got $4,000 each for reaching the quarterfinal stage.

Feijen went on to win the crown as he scored an 8-4 win over American Shane Van Boening in the championship round.

Feijen earned a spot in the finals by thumping Karl Boyes of Great Britain in the semifinals, 8-3, while Van Boening whipped Shaw in the other semifinal pairing (8-3).

Feijen bagged the $20,000 top purse, leaving Van Boening to settle for the $10,000 consolation prize.

It was Feijen’s second World Pool Masters title. He also ruled the 2013 edition.