Orcollo, Pagulayan ready for World Pool Masters

Veteran international campaigners Dennis Orcollo and Alex Pagulayan will be vying for honors in the prestigious 2018 World Pool Masters beginning on Saturday at the Tercentenary Sports Hall of the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

Because of their impressive achievements in the past years including in world championships, Orcollo and Pagulayan gained entry into the tourney along with 14 other best players in the world.

Orcollo is a former World Pool Masters champion having won the 2010 edition of the tournament apart from winning the World 8-Ball Championship in 2011 and the World Cup of Pool in 2013.

Pagulayan has been a regular in the world meet. He bagged the 2008 World Pool Masters crown in Las Vegas, Nevada as well as the World 9-Ball Championship title in 2004 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The other notable players in the tilt this year are current champion David Alcaide of Spain, six-the US, 2013 winner Niels Feijen of the Netherlands and legendary cue master Earl Strickland of US.

The other invited players are Darren Appleton, Karl Boyes and Daryl Peach of Great Britain, Karol Skowerski of Poland, Alex Lely of the Netherlands, Raj Hundal of India, Joshua Filler of Germany, Wu Jiaqing of China and Jayson Shaw of Scotland.

Orcollo will be battling Wu in the first round while Pagulayan will open his campaign against Lely.

Also playing in the first round are Souquet and Skowerski, Feijen and Hundal, Alcaide and Boyes, Van Boening and Peach, Appleton and Strickland, and Shaw and Filler.

The tournament is a single elimination (knockout) event.

All matches will be played using a race-to-eight format with a 30-second shot clock and 30-second extension period per rack.

A total of $80,000 cash prize is at stake with the champion getting $20,000.