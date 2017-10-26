Orcollo presses on in US Open 9-Ball

Two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo posted two straight wins in the losers’ bracket to stay in hunt in the 42nd Annual US Open 9-Ball Championship being held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia in US.

The 38-year old Surigao del Sur native outclassed Benjie Buckley of Great Britain, 11-4, before surviving the brave stand of 2017 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Johann Chua via a thrilling 11-9 decision.

Orcollo, however, will be battling teammate Warren Kiamco in a do-or-die game.

Erstwhile-unbeaten World Games gold medalist Carlo Biado and former World 9-Ball champion Alex Pagulayan were also relegated to the losers’ side after losing in their respective fifth round matches.

Biado absorbed a 10-11 heartbreaking loss to American Billy Thorpe while Pagulayan also suffered the same fate with a 10-11 defeat at the hands of Japanese ace Naoyuki Oi.

Biado and Pagulayan must win all their remaining games to advance to the finals of the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Besides Orcollo, Kiamco, Biado and Pagulayan, the other Filipino in the one-loss side is Jeffrey De Luna, who is scheduled to face American John Schmidt in their own do-or-die game.

Meanwhile, 2006 World 9-Ball champion and 2007 World 8-Ball titlist Ronnie Alcano and Zoren James Aranas were booted out of contention after earning their second losses in the event that employs a double-elimination format.

Alcano lost to five-time US Open titlist American Shane Van Boening (7-11) while Aranas bowed to American Justin Bergman (9-11) in the $200,000 tournament that offers $40,000 to the champion.

EMIL C. NOGUERA