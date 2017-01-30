Orcollo rules Derby City Classic 9-Ball Pool

Veteran cue master Dennis Orcollo ruled the Derby City Classic 9-Ball Pool Championship held at the Horseshoe Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, Indiana in US.

The Surigao del Sur native Orcollo dethroned 2016 champion Shane Van Boening of the US via an impressive 9-3 decision in the championship round.

Orcollo pocketed the $16,000 top purse while Van Boening got the $8,000 runner-up prize.

Orcollo made it to the finals by beating Tomoo Takano, Bobby Alli, Tyler Styer, Evan Lunda, Robert Martin, Ambi Estevez and Vladimir Nikolayev in the early rounds and legendary cue master Efren “Bata” Reyes in the semifinals.

Van Boening, on the other hand, prevented an all-Filipino finale by toppling Ramon Mistica in the other semifinal match.

Former Derby City Classic 9-Ball Pool champion Warren Kiamco, Carlo Biado, Johann Chua, Lee Vann Corteza, Ramil Gallego, Alex Pagulayan and Francisco Bustamante lost in their respective matches.

After the four events – 9-Ball Pool, One-Pocket, Straight Pool and 10-Ball Challenge – in the Derby City Classic, Orcollo collected 227.5 points to claim the Master of the Table crown and a whopping $20,000 that goes with it.

American Billy Thorpe, winner of the One-Pocket Champonship, placed second with 196.5 points followed by Bustamante, who earlier topped the 9-Ball Banks Division, with 136.8 points and Van Boening with 121.5 points.

It was Orcollo’s second 9-Ball Pool title after ruling the 2011 edition and also his second Master of the Table trophy following his domination in 2014 – a perfect gift for his 38th birthday three days ago.

The Philippines holds the most number of Master of the Table crowns with 12 in the 19 editions of the tournament.

Reyes owns the record with five (1999, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010) while the other Filipino winners are Pagulayan (2015 and 2016), Bustamante (2008 and 2013), Orcollo (2014 and 2017) and Jose Parica (2002).