Orcollo rules US tourney

Former world champion Dennis Orcollo bagged his sixth title this year after dominating the 2017 Midwest Billiards and the Cue Expo Pro One-Pocket Championship held at the Bigdog Billiards in Des Moines, Iowa in US.

The 38-year-old Orcollo stamped his class over compatriot Alex Pagulayan in the championship round via a 7-2 sweet victory to go undefeated in the tournament.

Orcollo pocketed the $12,000 top purse while Pagulayan settled for the $6,000 consolation prize.

Pagulayan bounced back in the Midwest Billiards and Cue Expo Banks Ring Games where he defeated legendary Filipino cue master Francisco “Django” Bustamante in the finals to win the $3,000 top prize.

In Midwest Billiards and Cue Expo Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge, Bustamante placed third overall behind Americans Tony Chohan and Rodney Morris, who took the first and second, respectively.

Bustamante earned $1,500 while Chohan got the $3,750 champion’s purse and Rodney claimed the $2,250 runner-up prize.

Earlier, Orcollo topped the Derby City Classic Master of the Table, Derby City Classic 9-Ball Division, Inaugural Scotty Townsend Memorial 9-Ball Championship, Inaugural Scotty Townsend Memorial 10-Ball Ring, and the Virginia 10-Ball Championship.

The three Filipino players will be competing next in the 2017 Side Pocket Open 9-Ball Championship on July 1 to 2 at the Sidepocket Billiards and Darts in Shreveport in Los Angeles, California.

The tournaments serve as Orcollo’s buildup for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games scheduled on August 19 to 30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where he will be defending his crown in the men’s 9-ball pool singles.

Besides the SEA Games, the Filipino cue masters are also slated to participate in the prestigious World 8-Ball Championships on September 13 to 16 at the Jinan Olympic Stadium in China and the World 10-Ball Championship in October and the World 9-Ball Championships in December.