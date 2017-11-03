Orcollo into World Pool Series semifinals

Two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo scored two more victories to barge into the semifinals of the prestigious 2017 World Pool Series – Grand Finale being held at the Steinway Billiards in Astoria, New York.

The 38-year old Filipino cue master stamped his class over unheralded Alex Kazakis of Greece to post an 11-7 victory in the quarterfinals of the $65,000 event sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Orcollo, the 2011 World 8-Ball champion and 2010 World Pool Masters titlist, reached the quarterfinals by beating compatriot Alex Pagulayan in their Last 16 duel via an 11-7 decision,

The Surigao del Sur native arranged a Final Four meeting with Petri Makkonen of Ireland, who ousted Jayson Shaw of Scotland in the quarterfinals (11-9) and Chris Melling of Great Britain in the Last 16 (11-2).

Not as lucky was Jeffrey De Luna, who suffered a 7-11 lost to Kazakis in the Last 16 of the event that offers $14,000 to the champion and $7,500 to the runner-up.

Seeing action in the other semifinals match are Klenti Kaci of Albania and Wu Kun Lin of Taiwan.

Kaci blasted Damianos Giallourakis of Greece in the quarterfinals (11-8) and Shaun Wilkie of the United States in the Last 16 (11-9) while Wu toppled countrymen Chang Jung Lin in the quarterfinals (11-10) and Chang Yu Lung in the Last 16 (11-8).

Pagulayan and De Luna joined Lee Vann Corteza, Johann Chua, Ronnie Alcano, Carlo Biado, Warren Kiamco, Roberto Gomez and James Zoren Aranas in the sideline.

After the World Pool Series – Grand Finale, a side event dubbed as the World Pool Series – Highrock Challenge Championship will be held at the same venue with the champion getting $4,000 and the runner-up taking home $2,000.

However, the Last 32 players from the Grand Finale are not allowed to participate in the Highrock Challenge leaving Kiamco, Alcano, Chua, Gomez, Biado and Aranas as the only Filipinos qualified to join the side event.

