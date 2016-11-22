Order exhumation of Marcos remains, SC asked

THE Supreme Court (SC) was asked on Monday to order the exhumation of the remains of former President Ferdinand Marcos who was buried last week at the Libingan ng mga Bayani and to cite the Marcos family and military officials in contempt.

In separate petitions, martial law activists led by former Bayan Muna Representatives Satur Ocampo and Neri Colmenares said the Marcos family and some military officials should be declared in contempt for the unannounced burial of the former leader. They claimed that the High Court’s decision allowed the burial of Marcos at the Heroes’ Cemetery is not yet final.

Named respondents were Rear Admiral Ernesto Enriquez, Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, Armed Forces chief General Ricardo Visaya, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos and children Imee, Ferdinand Jr. and Irene.

They argued that the respondents violated Section 3(d) of Rule 71 of the Rules of Court, which prohibits “any improper conduct tending, directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice.”

“The penalties under the Rules of Court for contempt is not and will never be enough to pay for the grave injustice this dastardly and cowardly act has caused to the Filipino people and history,” the petitioners said.

They maintained that the mandatory 15-day period to appeal the tribunal’s decision has not yet lapsed.

“The hasty, shady and tricky Marcos burial or interment at the LMNB violates doctrines of law that are not only clearly established in the Philippine legal system but are also so elementary. In doing so, the respondents could not have but acted in evident bad faith and contempt of this court’s jurisdiction,” the petitioners added.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman also filed a petition asking for the exhumation of Marcos’ remains.

Lagman said the court’s decision is not yet final and executory.