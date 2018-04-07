Ore prices, peso lift Nickel Asia

NICKEL Asia Corp., the country’s biggest nickel producer, said higher average prices of ore and a more favorable peso to US dollar exchange rate lifted its net income in 2017 by more than 40 percent despite lower shipment volumes.

In a financial report filed with the Philippine Stock Exchange dated April 4, the company said consolidated net

income in 2017 rose to P3.85 billion from P2.71 billion in the previous year, or an increase of 42.16 percent.

Net of non-controlling interests, it said net income was P2.77 billion in 2017 compared to P1.97 billion in 2016, or an increase of 41 percent.

Total revenues increased by 11 percent to P15.74 billion last year compared to P14.12 billion in 2016, while the value of shipments grew 9 percent to P14.43 billion from P13.23 billion previously.

“Although shipment volumes were lower compared to the prior year, the increase in revenues was due to higher average prices, in part the result of a change in the ore mix to higher value ore, and a more favorable Peso to US dollar exchange rate,” the company said.

“The realized price on 9,640 thousand WMT (wet metric tons)of ore sales to Japanese and Chinese customers averaged $24.46 per WMT compared to an average of $20.77 per WMT on 11,691.7 thousand WMT of ore sales realized in 2016,” it said.

“On an aggregate basis, the Group sold 17,702.5 thousand WMT of nickel ore from its four operating mines in 2017 at an average price of $16.19 per WMT compared to 19,254.1 thousand WMT at an average price of $14.51 per WMT in 2016,” Nickel Asia said.

Meanwhile, it said the realized peso/dollar exchange rate for ore sales was P50.42 in 2017 compared to P47.38 in 2016.

Revenue from services and others was P630.1 million in 2017, up 19 percent from P530.3 million in 2016.

“The increase in revenue from services and others was mainly attributable to the 18 percent increase in volume handled by TMC (Taganito Mining Corp.),” Nickel Asia said.

Nickel Asia said it also generated revenue from power generation activities last year, mainly from solar power, amounting to P212.2 million compared to just P18 million recorded in 2016 since the operations started only in May 2016.

Nickel Asia exports saprolite and limonite ore to Japan, China, and Australia. Aside from operating mines, it also owns properties in various stages of exploration for nickel, while seeking opportunities in copper and gold.