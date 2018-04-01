Organic farming boosts physical and environmental health

Food production since the ancient practice of agriculture has been organic. It means that plants were grown naturally without the aid of chemical inputs in terms of synthetic fertilizer, pesticides and herbicides. Everything thrived in their indigenous habitat, with unknown genetically modified organisms.

The world has turned back to organic farming after bouts of diseases – both of the human body and the soil – have been traced to the use of chemicals in raising plants and livestock.

As a holistic system, organic production is designed to improve the productivity and fitness of diverse communities within the agro-system that includes soil organisms as well.

Organic fruits, vegetables, and grains are produced without the use of synthetic pesticides and chemical fertilizers which usually contain high doses of metals that may carry carcinogens.

One commonly used herbicide has been classified as a “probable human carcinogen,” and the insecticide chlorpyrifos has been associated with developmental delays in infants.

There have also been studies conducted that pesticide residues—at levels commonly found in the urine of kids in the US may contribute to ADHD prevalence; and also linked to reduced sperm quality in men.

A nine-year study conducted by the US Department of Agriculture-Agriculture Research Services (USDA-ARS) showed organic farming builds up organic soil matter better than conventional no-till farming.

Moreover, not only does organic farming build healthy soil, it helps combat serious soil erosion. It also helps conserve water as farmers spend time amending soil correctly and using mulch.

Healthy lifestyle thru organic food

One of the first countries to practice large scale organic farming is New Zealand back in the 1980s and has since grown into an important food segment among the market.

In 2013, 17.15 million or 40 percent of farmlands have been designated as organic farms. This grew to 42 percent in 2014. Today, organic farming and the demand for organically grown or produced foods is growing globally with many countries in Oceania, Europe, Asia and North America.

A distribution company of organic wellness products from New Zealand, Santé International, trade commodities that do not have synthetic, harmful ingredients while serving as a mounting venue for entrepreneurs. Among its flagship products is Santė Barley, a supplement made out of 100 percent young barley grass that is grown in the Canterbury Plains of New Zealand and is certified organic by BioGro.

“Organic farming is not only profitable but is appealing as a way to a healthier diet. It has benefits for both health and environmental reasons.”

Santé New Zealand Limited managing director Peter Hope said.

Barleygrass (HordeumVulgare) has one of the most balanced nutrient profiles. It is a combination of micronutrients some of which includes Vitamins, Amino Acids, Minerals, Alkaline Minerals, Proteins, Phytonutrients, Antioxidants, Chlorophyll and Enzymes. Barley grass powder is very potent to fight free radicals that can cause damage to health.

“We only use the fresh shoots as the key ingredients when we produce our products. Once we have harvested these, we re-plant the entire crop ensuring that our products use only young barley,” Hope added.