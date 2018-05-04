Organizational ‘no regrets’ moves from P.T. Barnum

It has been some time that The Greatest Showman was released in moviehouses, but only recently on iTunes.

Upon first glance at the title, and hearing the soundtrack over and over on the radio, I thought it was one of those nice movie musicals. However, beyond the songs and the stars, I realized that the movie offered more than entertainment.

The Greatest Showman chronicles the rise of Phineas Taylor Barnum, or P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), from a boy in poverty to the founder of the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Besides being an entertainer, Barnum was an author, publisher, philanthropist, and politician.

The movie opens with P.T. performing a song in the circus ring with his unique performers—“circus freaks,” as some would call them. Slowly, the people fade away and a young Barnum appears, looking at his reflection in a shop window: a reflection of himself in a nice suit. For the young Burnam, it felt like the suit did not just represent wealth; it also embodied his vision of entertaining people.

Having interacted with some entrepreneurs and “intrapreneurs” myself, I believe this is how most of them start, by coming up with wonderful ideas and toiling hard to make them into products. These products usually enhance the accessibility of services to people at large, or make technology easier to understand for the masses and, thus, reimagine the future.

I thought about how this movie ran parallel with organizations and their possible futures. It further led me into thinking about how the changing nature of the workforce in the recent past shaped technology and the way we access information. Eventually, the way we do our work has changed, too.

This brings me to our annual Workforce of the Future study, which talks about what the world of work could evolve into by 2030. It makes a situation analysis as it classifies the work environment into four possible worlds, viz., Blue, Red, Green and Yellow.

The Blue World of Work imagines that capitalism will rule and organizations will continue to grow bigger. Individual preferences will trump beliefs about social responsibility.

The Red World of Work imagines a scenario where organizations and individuals race to give consumers what they want. Innovation outpaces regulation. Digital platforms give outsized reach and influence to those with a winning idea. Specialists and niche profit-makers flourish.

In the Green World of Work, social responsibility and trust dominate the corporate agenda, with concerns about demographic changes, climate, and sustainability becoming key business drivers.

And the Yellow World of Work imagines a situation where social-first and community businesses prosper. Here, crowdfunded capital flows into ethical and blameless brands. There is a search for meaning and relevance. Artisans, makers, and “new worker guilds” thrive.

It is hard to predict which world, or mix of worlds, ours would evolve into as we approach 2030. The organizations today, therefore, should pave the way for the future by picking from the vast range of choices they have today to make the future as aligned with their strategy as possible.

However, leaders should also appreciate that what got them here would not take them where they want to be. In that spirit, leaders should invest in no-regrets moves and build future-proof organizations.

From my standpoint, here are three of my picks from among those moves:

1. Linear predictions don’t cut it. In The Greatest Showman, P.T. started with a show-and-tell wax museum of oddities. He considered it a big hit, just because “they are all the rage in Europe.” He ultimately understood that it was not that straight a line to success, and faced a possibility of failure. He realized that he had to revise what his brand of entertainment would stand for. P.T. did not automatically discover this path, and had to go through a sink-or-swim exercise that led him to what we call “inspiration through desperation.”

It’s not bad to benchmark and study how other companies do. It’s just that, for some, the thought process stops at the part where the study mentions the words “successful” or “succeeded.” Success does not happen overnight, and it definitely does not correlate to a single factor. It is important for organizations and their leaders to plan for different and emerging visions of the future.

Successful organizations plan for different scenarios and how it would affect them. Their leaders understand how each scenario would impact or even create various challenges and implications, and evolve into another scenario.

2. Make decisions based on purpose and values. As P.T.’s circus increasingly became successful, his wife Charity (Michelle Williams) noticed that he was wanting more and more. This desire for more eventually guided P.T.’s decisions beyond having a great family and a successful circus. The desire for more is a good driver of bringing the organization to the next level, but it could make people blind.

It is important for organizations to go back to their core. Strategy and through Org DNA define a framework that allows the discovery of organizational core values. It further clarifies the values and behaviors that make up the decision rights, motivators, information, and structure. These aid decision-makers in further defining the policies, processes, and priorities that would ensure internal and external stakeholder alignment.

P.T. talked a lot to the members of his circus, engaging them, and knowing and understanding their expectations. Relating his vision to their individual aspirations made the circus a hit.

3. Diversity. Enter Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson). During his tour of England, P.T. was introduced to Jenny, called the “Swedish Nightingale,” and he wanted to bring her for a performance tour in the US. This part of the story signified a great change in P.T.: he wanted to run his business, go back to the mainstream, invest in an opera soprano, tour the country, and make tons of money. In the process, he became ashamed of his original team, denying them introductions to his new star.

Why not, right? New business, new talents. But he forgot that when he invested in his talents and singers, he actually sold the diversity of people and talents. At the start, P.T. sought the unique and the different, and capitalized on them—very similar to what we are attempting to do in organizations today.

The great objective is to achieve diversity of thought. This means hiring people who are more gender-diverse, as well as regionally inclusive, among others. Oftentimes, organizations get people who think alike, referred to as a great “culture fit.”

However, the misfits often show you that you’ve been mistaken all along, that what got you on top won’t keep you there. Searching for clones is not the way forward. Hunt for the unique ones and give them a platform. And then, see the magic!

Ricky B. Aguirre is a director at the Management Consulting practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting Services Philippines Co. Ltd., a member firm of the PwC network. For more information, please email markets@ph.pwc.com. This content is for general-information purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.