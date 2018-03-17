Organized labor settles for ‘endo’ compromise

ORGANIZED labor has abandoned its hardline stance calling for the abolition of work contracting and other forms of short-term employment in favor of a win-win formula that will benefit both labor and employers.

A coalition of 49 labor centers, federations and workers’ organizations on Friday said they have recognized the need to allow some forms of contractualization that will assure workers the right to security of tenure.

Michael Mendoza, president of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines-Nagkaisa (ALU-TUCP-Nagkaisa), the largest labor group in the country, said they remain hopeful that President Rodrigo Duterte will do the right thing the moment he personally reads the proposed Executive Order (EO) drafted by labor groups addressing short-term contractualization, end of contract agreement or “endo” and “555” work schemes that prevail in the country.

“We too, Mr. President recognize the need to balance the interest of labor and capital. The epidemic scale of contractuals laboring in precarious jobs without security of tenure calls for balance, Mr. President. We urge you to do the right thing,” Mendoza added.

It was Duterte who asked the labor groups to draft an EO during their May May 1, 2017 Labor Day dialogue in Davao City.

The draft EO was submitted to Malacañang on May 9, 2017.

Under the draft EO, there will be exemptions to allow some forms of contractualization.

The EO also restores the norm of direct hiring rather than the current practice of hiring workforce that does work directly related to the mission of the principal corporation through manpower agencies or labor-only contractors.

Such practice is illegal because it circumvents the prohibition on the “cabo” system.

The EO also grants the secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) the authority, upon consultation with the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council, to exempt jobs, activities and functions from the prohibition on contractualization.

The ALU-TUCP-Nagkaisa pointed out that management prerogative is not unfettered as it is bound by the Constitution, the laws of the land, public policy, morals and simple decency.

“The Constitution is crystal-clear: Workers have the right to security of tenure,” it said.

According to Mendoza, the President has obviously been misled or misinformed about the demands of workers even as he expressed confidence that Duterte will never renege on his promise to end contractualization.

Started in 1989, contractualization or “endo” (end of contract) or “555” or contractualized work is a work scheme whereby workers are hired by principal employers through a contract forged with manpower service providers and contractors to meet added production demand.

After five months or less, however, contractualized workers’ contracts are terminated and renewed for employers to avoid payment of mandated minimum wage, social and health insurance benefits, leave credits and other wages and benefits that regular employees receive.

“Contractualization deprives workers to grow as the business and national economy grows. Contractualization flourished because of weak and very relaxed government labor law enforcement, [flexible]work arrangement and the poor compliance of employers with current regulation policy on contractualization schemes. Contractual hiring became the norm, not the exception,” Mendoza pointed out.

Earlier, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said a total ban on contractualization is not possible as there are legal activities that require contractual relations.

The law, according to Bello, allows outsourcing of workers if the company does not really employ them in its operations as in the case of security guards and seasonal and project-based employees.