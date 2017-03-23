Organizers scrap transport strike

A planned three-day transport strike will not push through as transport groups on Thursday agreed to hold a dialogue with the government instead, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Thursday.

LTFRB spokesman Aileen Lizada, in a radio interview, said the LTFRB will present to the Stop & Go Transport Coalition its modernization program to help the group–which had announced the three-day strike–understand it during the dialogue tentatively scheduled for March 31.

Meanwhile, Lizada pointed out that the installation of global positioning system in “modernized” jeepneys would enable the regulatory board to keep a database of all jeepneys that would be available to all operators.

Through the database, she said, operators will be informed of records of drivers.

Jeepney stops will be installed and will have specific scheduled time of jeepney arrivals and departures, Lizada added.

During the radio interview, the LTFRB spokesman said the Drivers’ Academy will start in May this year for those who want to drive public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The training in the academy will be completely free and only examination passers will be allowed to drive PUVs.

There will be a minimal fee of “less than P50” for the IDs of those who will enter the academy.