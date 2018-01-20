Oriental Peninsula expands core business

PUBLICLY-LISTED Oriental Peninsula Resources Group, Inc. is set to expand into a general holding company from just a holding firm for mining entities and activities.

Oriental Peninsula told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday that it had secured the approval of its shareholders for a change in its primary purpose to a general holding company.

“The amendment to the Second Article of the Corporation’s Amended Articles of Incorporation shall be effected by changing the Corporation’s primary purpose from being a holding company for mining entities/activities into a general holding company,” it said.

“[The move aims] to expand the primary purpose of the Corporation, expressly allowing it to own and invest in entities engaged in various fields and industries,” it added.

Oriental Peninsula was incorporated 2007 primarily to consolidate and operate companies that own mining tenements in the Philippines. It is the parent firm of Citinickel Mines and Development Corp., the sole claim owner of the Pulot Mine and the Toronto Mine in Palawan.