Oriental Peninsula expects higher nickel output

LISTED holding firm Oriental Peninsula Resources Corp. is projecting higher nickel production for 2018 and 2019 despite the continued suspension of its mining unit’s operations pursuant to an order from Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said it was targeting production of 2.5 million wet metric tons (WMT) of nickel, 66 percent higher from last year’s projected output of 1.5 million WMT.

Oriental Peninsula said the forecast was based on “current delineated reserve and demand for nickel in the world market.”

The company’s mining operations—through unit Citinickel Mines and Development Corp.—for the first quarter are still suspended, pursuant to the Order of Suspension of Mining Operations on July 22, 2016 by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the DENR. On February 8 last year, DENR maintained the suspension order of MGB.

“Citinickel is exerting all administrative and legal effort to have the suspension order lifted and is optimistic that the MGB shall reasonably appreciate the validity of the contentions of Citinickel that the suspension order shall be lifted at the soonest possible time,” Oriental Peninsula said.

Despite the suspension, the company remains optimistic about its mining operations in the municipality of Sofronio Española, Palawan and Narra, Palawan.

“For 2018, the group plans to continue its commercial operations with a target of 30 vessels. The group will continue to improve the necessary equipment and facility in the mine sites in Palawan,” Oriental Peninsula said.

It is also looking to establish a ferro-nickel plant in the country although it did not disclose the proposed location.

On the corporate side, the company said it will “continue in promoting good corporate governance and in pursuing its objective to be a Company with definite, concrete and effective corporate social responsibility with especial advocacy for health, education and environment.”

The group managed to ship four vessels of nickel laterite ore in the first quarter—three to Japan and one to the China market.

Oriental Peninsula was incorporated 2007 primarily to consolidate and operate companies that own mining tenements in the Philippines. It is the parent firm of Citinickel Mines, the sole claim owner of the Pulot Mine and the Toronto Mine in Palawan.