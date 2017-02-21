Orientation of dialysis centers in Metro Manila

Based on 2016 Revised Guidelines on the Enrollment System for Dialysis

The Charity Assistance Department (CAD) held an orientation for the partner dialysis centers in Metro Manila on the 2016 Revised Guidelines on the Enrollment System for Dialysis on February 2, 2017 at the Audio Visual Room of the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City.

The activity aims to firm up the partnership of PCSO with the dialysis centers through the presentation of the 2016 Revised Guidelines on the Enrollment System for Dialysis.

Thirty-one (31) participants from the 15 partner dialysis centers of PCSO attended the orientation. CAD Manager Rubin Magno welcomed the participants and discussed the revised guidelines while Jerusa Corpuz explained the documentary requirements for PCSO accreditation of partner centers. Clarification on the issues and concerns of the partner centers followed shortly and was facilitated by DM Magno and Corpuz.

The revised guidelines aim to (1) address the issues of the responsiveness of the Agency’s assistance; (2) cope with the huge volume of clients that are attended to daily; and (3) facilitate equal access by providing a standard assistance for dialysis.

LOWELA LUPISAN/ PHOTO BY EDWIN LOVINO