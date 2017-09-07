Of origami, dreams and aspirations at new events place

A new full-service boutique specializing in design, planning and production for remarkable functions has opened its doors in Bonifacio Global City. With this, the well-appointed location promises to be more than just an event space.

Owned by siblings Laura Lim Rodrigo, Lorraine Lim Aguila and Lorlyn Lim Almazora, Marquis Events Place is perfect for those who require hotel-like service for special occasions. It is inspired by the legend of a thousand paper cranes and with a bespoke approach to events.

“The venue was inspired by the book done by the grandfather of the siblings which is from the theme of a thousand cranes, focused on dreams and aspirations. So, they developed this place as a tribute to their grandfather,” Marquis sales and marketing director Angel Suntay told The Manila Times and other members of the press.

The elegance and optimism of the paper cranes unfold in every detail of the venue, from the carpet all the way up to the seven-meter high ceiling. The interior design will further please those with discriminating standards.

With modern facilities and luxurious ambiance, Marquis was designed purposefully with a defined aesthetic in mind: origami-inspired architectural and interior design, done with exclusivity and lavishness in mind.

Its 1,500-square-meter area has a room that can sit a thousand guests for a banquet and more when set for a theatre package. The main ballroom can be divided into three smaller ballrooms and as much as seven salons depending on the requirements of the affair. The walls also have sound insulation to keep even the grandest of events intimate and personal.

There are VIP rooms that can double as dressing room, lounge or bride’s room. The venue is equipped with audio-visual implements, wi-fi, and business facilities for effortless technical preparations, logistics and organization.

Meanwhile, a team of international culinary experts meticulously prepares extensive cuisine for any occasion.

“This place is something similar to a hotel as we give the same kind of service but at a much more affordable price. We have our own chefs. We do Asian and international cuisines. We invested in a fully equipped kitchen and international chefs to assure our clients that they get the value for their money,” Suntay added.

Much like folding a thousand paper cranes, Marquis allows aspirations to take flight by providing a well-crafted place where defining moment—whether a wedding, family occasion, debut, prom, corporate social, meeting or conference.

Marquis Events Place is located at the 3rd floor Park Triangle Building, 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City.