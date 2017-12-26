Origins of the power to exclude non-citizens

When the notion of territorial sovereignty developed in the 17th and 18th century, the power to exclude non-citizens has been widely recognized but sparingly exercised. Territorial sovereignty as essentially the power to exclude is a result of legislation and jurisprudence responding to the rising anti-immigrant sentiments by the end of the 19th century.

For a long time, not much of a difference existed between the freedom of movement of citizens and non-citizens. Immigration policies were lenient.

“For nearly a century after the French Revolution,” international law professor James Nafziger noted in The General Admission of Aliens Under International Law, “freedom of movement was encouraged in the West by an expanding economy, an unusual compatibility of demographic interests between sources and destination countries, Manifest Destiny in the Western Hemisphere, and the predominance of liberal thought conducive to the free circulation of human beings and capital.”

Before the century ended, xenophobia dashed this era of lax immigration policy. Prompted by nationalism and protectionism, governments began systematically denying admission to certain non-citizens.

These non-citizens are those with an ethnic background deemed to be an economic threat to the ethnic majority.

For England, these were the Jews. For the United States, Canada, and Australia, the Chinese. Heralded by the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882) of the US, legislations restricting Chinese immigrations were passed in these three countries.

The validity of that Act was challenged in the US Supreme Court case Chae Chan Ping v. United States (1899).

The case involved Chae Chan Ping, subject of the Emperor of China who lived and worked in California. After he visited China in 1875, he was prevented from returning to San Francisco after the Act was passed.

The US Supreme Court confirmed its validity and consequently advanced the doctrine of territorial sovereignty as essentially the power to exclude non-citizens: “Jurisdiction over its own territory to that extent is an incident of every independent nation. It is a part of its independence. If it could not exclude aliens it would be to that extent subject to the control of another power.”

Highly influenced by the surge of nationalist sentiment, this internationally influential jurisprudence elevated the power to exclude non-citizens from a historically contingent feature of territorial sovereignty to an essential part of a nation’s independence.

As immigration and refugee law specialist Lorne Waldman observed in “The Limits on a State’s Right to Exclude and Expel Non-Citizens Under Customary International and Human Rights Law,” by the turn of the century, “leading jurists and international law commentators” adopted this view.

After the First World War and the Great Depression, states further exercised their power to exclude by enacting comprehensive restrictive immigration policies. When the Second World War ended, “virtually all states had enacted legislation that gave them the power to exclude and expel aliens, and this power was invoked frequently,” Waldman noted.

By the end of the 19th century, The Tillett Case (1899) affirmed the right of states to exclude non-citizens—this time the focus is not to restrict their economic but their political activities.

As recalled by public law lecturer A.C. Evans in “The Political Status of Aliens in International Law, Municipal Law, and European Community Law,” the Tillet Case is an arbitration proceeding brought by the United Kingdom against Belgium after the latter expelled from its territory Ben Tillet. Tillet was a British citizen who wanted “to address a public meeting in furtherance of the cause of trade unionism,” Evans noted.

Siding with Belgium, the arbitral court confirmed that sovereign states have the right to limit the political activities of non-citizens.

Since then, under international law, restricting the political activities of non-citizens has become a legitimate exercise of the power to exclude. “As far as international law is concerned,” Evans argued, “a State may restrict the political activity of aliens by expelling those who engage in such activity.”

Subsequent international documents reflected this. In both the 1928 Havana Convention on Aliens and The Bustamante Code non-citizens have no political rights. That non-citizens should refrain from engaging in political activities in another country is even proclaimed as a duty in the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man (1948): “It is the duty of every person to refrain from taking part in political activities, that, according to law, are reserved exclusively to the citizens of the state in which he is an alien.”

Across the Atlantic, the French Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (1789), one of the foundations of modern human rights, does not grant political participation rights to man qua man. Meanwhile, article 16 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) states that the articles guaranteeing freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom from discrimination, cannot “be regarded as preventing the High Contracting Parties from imposing restrictions on the political activity of aliens.”

It took the Council of Europe 37 years since the adoption of the ECHR to ensure equality between citizens and non-citizens in terms of political participation rights, at a local level. In 1992 the Council adopted the Convention on the Participation of Foreigners in Public Life at a Local Level. However, the Convention didn’t guarantee equal political participation rights to all as it only included resident non-citizens.