The Ormoc Airport has resumed operations after a “thorough inspection” by aviation officials following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that hit the province of Leyte on July 6, according to an official of the Department of Transportation.

“24 hours after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit the province of Leyte…the Department of Transportation, through the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, was able to complete thorough inspection of Ormoc Airport, including its runway and passenger terminal building,” Undersecretary for Aviation Manuel Tamayo said in a statement on Saturday.

“The painting of displaced threshold markings to warn aircraft of the damaged portions of the runway was also completed,” Tamayo added.

The quake, which struck eight kilometers southwest of the town of Jaro, also damaged the airport’s runway surface, which prompted aviation authorities to close it until further assessment.

The earthquake left two people dead and 72 others injured, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO