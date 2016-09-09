Ortega family hails denial of bail to suspect

The family of environmentalist Gerardo ‘Gerry’ Ortega welcomed the decision of the regional trial court judge (RTC) denying bail to former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes, who is accused of the murder of their patriarch.

In a statement, the Ortegas said they will continue to fight for justice.

“After five years and six months since Doc Gerry’s murder, we are finally proceeding to the murder trial of the mastermind. We must remain vigilant in these later stages of the trial,” the family said in the statement.

On Thursday, Judge Angelo Arizala of Puerto Princesa Regional Trial Court ruled against granting bail for the temporary liberty of Reyes. The former governor and his brother Mario, former mayor of Coron town, were named by the arrested gunman to have ordered the killing of Ortega.

Ortega, former news anchor and commentator, was shot dead by a lone gunman on January 24, 2011 in Puerto Princesa City. He was also known as wildlife veterinarian and environmentalist.