Ortigas clan members hit estate inventory

Two members of the Ortigas clan are determined to recover their rightful share of inheritance from their grandmother, the late Remedios Miranda de Ortigas.

In a statement to The Manila Times, Edwina Angelica Michelle Litton Ortigas and Francesca Litton Ortigas, daughters of the late Jose Miranda Ortigas, said they will be presenting evidence before the San Juan City Regional Trial Court in opposition to the estate’s administrator Fernando Ortigas’ inventory, “which we believe to be grossly understated.”

“This will include evidence on properties that were excluded from the inventory, and those which were transferred to our uncles and aunts to our exclusion, prior to our grandmother’s death. Our hearing dates are set on April 26, May 10, and May 24, 2018,” the Litton-Ortigas sisters said.

According to them, there will be hearings on February 15 and March 1 for administrator Fernando Ortigas to present the inventory and the supporting evidence.

The two sisters felt they were robbed of their share of the inheritance due their father, one of the six children of the Ortigas matriarch and renowned philanthropist Francisco Ortigas Jr.

The Ortigas couple were among the largest shareholders of Ortigas & Company Limited Partnership (OCLP), a real estate firm with a portfolio that includes the Greenhills Shopping Center, Ortigas Center, Tiendesitas and other prime locations such as Frontera Verde, Valle Verde and Greenmeadows.

Documents showed that Litton-Ortigas sisters were left out of the extrajudicial settlement of the estate of Remedios, who died in 2012 without leaving a valid will.

Documents showed that majority of the assets of their grandmother’s estate, including shares in OCLP, were transferred to the other five heirs–Victoria Ortigas-Arando, Francisco “Paqui” Ortigas 3rd, Eduardo Ortigas, Fernando “Nando” Ortigas and Remedios “Nenuca” Ortigas-Luzuriaga.

In April 2013, the Litton-Ortigas sisters instituted an intestate case for administration of the estate of their late grandmother.

Now on its fifth year, the case remains pending with the San Juan City Regional Trial Court.