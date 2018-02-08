Ortigas & Co. to build P50-B Pasig estate

PROPERTY developer Ortigas & Co. is set to construct a P50-billion mixed-use project called Ortigas East, a redevelopment of the former Frontera Verde estate in Pasig City.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ortigas & Co. said it partnered with globally renowned firms such as Callison RTKL, who worked on the master planning; WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff, for traffic analysis; AIT Wind Solutions, for wind analysis on the buildings; and Langan for seismic analysis.

Ortigas East sits on a 16-hectare land bank along the C-5 and Julia Vargas areas and will offer residential, retail, a transport hub, and business hub segments that will be connected to the Ortigas central business district.

About 40 percent of the total land bank will be allotted for open parks and areas to provide balance amid the tall structures

“Ortigas East moves us another step closer to our goal of fully realizing the potential of our 52-hectare landbank. We started with Greenhills last year, and now, it’s Ortigas East,” Ortigas & Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Ysmael said.

“We are building this as an eco-efficient, connected community filled with the comforts that will allow people to live and move better inside a well-planned estate,” he added.

The first phase of construction is already underway and will bring new residential, retail, and office spaces.

For the office space segment, Ortigas & Co. is slated to launch next month Glaston Tower, a 34-story building positioned for local and multinational businesses.

The company is currently redeveloping its Greenhills estate in San Juan. The ongoing redevelopment will be done in three phases, with the first phase seeing the introduction of Connor, a new residential tower, as well as a new mall and an office project for business process outsourcing firms.