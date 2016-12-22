Ortigas & Co nears completion of The Royalton in Pasig

PROPERTY developer Ortigas & Company said it is nearing the completion of its first residential project in its Pasig mixed-used development.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ortigas & Co. said it recently held the topping off ceremony of The Royalton, the first

residential tower in the 10-hectare Capital Commons in Pasig City.

The Royalton, which was launched in 2012, is a 64-storey high-end residential tower with a total of 422 units.

“The tower also maximizes airflow and at its height, treats unit owners to views of the Sierra Madre mountain range and the Ortigas skyline,” the company said.

The residential tower offers units in studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom formats that range from 34 square meters to 248 square meters.

“No two units are alike, and the use of space can be decided on and done in detail according to the owner’s preferences,” Ortigas & Co. said.

Amenities include a landscaped garden deck, private driveway, swimming pool, lounge, and function rooms.

The residential project also offers three levels of podium parking, a retail portion at the first level and five levels of basement parking.

Present at the topping off ceremony of the project were Ortigas & Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Ysmael; Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Mirasol, VP and General Manager of the Shopping Centers Division Architect Renee Bacani; Treasurer and Chief Finance Officer Davee Zuniga; and Vice President and Head of Corporate Resources Division Atty. Michael David Abundo III.

Turnover of The Royalton is scheduled on December 2017.

Earlier reports said the company expects to generate P4 billion from sales of units of the residential project.

Capital Commons is a P25-billion mixed-use development located at the corner of Meralco Avenue and Shaw Boulevard.

Apart from The Royalton, two more residential towers are being constructed at the 10-hectare mixed-use site, namely The Imperium and Maven, both of which are 62-storeys tall.

Target turnover dates of these upcoming residential projects are in 2019 and 2020, respectively.