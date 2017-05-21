Monday, May 22, 2017
    Ortigas’s Royalton named ‘Best Luxury Condo Development’

    By on Real Estate and Property

    Developer Ortigas and Company took home the Best Luxury Condo Development award for The Royalton at Capitol Commons at the recent Philippine Property Awards 2017.

    The 10-member judging panel of the 5th annual PropertyGuru Philippine Property Awards said that the residential tower under construction in Ortigas and Company’s 10-hectare mixed-used development along Meralco Avenue in Ortigas Center, Pasig City was chosen for “its strategic location, form, and functional angle.”

    aWaRD WinneR Artist’s perspective of The Royalton by Ortigas and Company, which was recently judged as the “best Luxury Condo Development” at the 5th annual Philippine Property Awards. The 64-story residential tower, which is noteworthy for its unusual curved design, is located in Ortigas Center. ORTiGAS & COMPANY PHOTO

    “Dubbed as the ‘Sexiest Tower in the City’ for its sinuous curves, the 64-story residential condominium is a combination of both beauty and function. Due to its unique design, no two units are alike,” Ortigas and Company said in a statement announcing the award.

    The curves of the building are integral to its design, maximizing air flow around and through the building as well as providing shade for the unit balconies, the developer explained.

    One of the oldest real estate developers in the country, in business for 85 years, Ortigas and Company is the developer behind a number of well-known residential and mixed-used properties in Metro Manila, including the aforementioned Capitol Commons, Tiendesitas, Frontera Verde, Circulo Verde, Greenmeadows, Valle Verde, and Greenhills Subdivision.

