Oscar-winning producer due in PH

Media mogul behind ‘Rain Man’ to speak at ‘Leadership Series’

American Peter Guber, an Oscar-winning producer, is scheduled to visit the Philippines to share his success story at the “ANC Leadership Series” on March 20.

According to a primer sent by the cable news channel to The Manila Times, Guber—who is Mandalay Entertainment chairman and chief executive officer—will talk about his experiences as an executive and entrepreneur in media, sports and technology in the forum entitled “Telling Stories, Winning Games.”

Prior to founding Mandalay Entertainment, Guber was chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, chairman and CEO of Polygram Entertainment, co-Founder of Casablanca Record & Filmworks and president of Columbia Pictures.

He produced or executive produced (personally or through his companies) films that garnered five Best Picture Academy Award nominations (winning for “Rain Man”) and box office hits (“The Color Purple,” “Midnight Express,” “Batman,” “Flashdance,” “The Kids Are All Right” and “Soul Surfer”).

The media and sports mogul is executive chairman and co-owner of the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, an owner and executive chairman of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), co-chairman of aXiomatic, an eSports and gaming company and is an owner of Team Liquid, a premier eSports organization. He is also an investor and chairman of the advisory board for NextVR, which offers exclusive access to sports, music, and entertainment immersive experiences in virtual reality.

Guber is a Regent of the University of California, a full professor at UCLA, and the author of the No.1 New York Times bestseller, “Tell to Win, Connect Persuade, and Triumph with the Hidden Power of Story.”