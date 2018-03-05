Monday, March 5, 2018
    Oscars 2018 winners

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Supporitng Actress:
    Allison Janney, I, Tonya

    Best Animated Feature Film:
    Coco

    Best Costume Design:
    Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread


    Best Feature Documentary:
    Icarus

    Best Short Documentary:
    Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

    Best Film Editing:
    Dunkirk

    Best Foreign Language Film:
    A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
    Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

    Best Production Design:
    The Shape of Water

    Best Sound Mixing:
    Dunkirk

    Best Animated Short Film:
    Dear Basketball

    Best Live Action Short Film:
    The Silent Child

    Best Cinematography:
    Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

    Best Original Score:
    The Shape of Water

    Best Original Song:
    “Remember Me”, Coco

    Best Adapted Screenplay:
    James Ivory, Call Me by your Name

    Best Visual Effects:
    Blade Runner 2049

    Best Original Screenplay:
    Jordan Peele, Get Out Best Director:

    Best Director:
    Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

    Best Lead Actor:
    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

    Best Lead Actress:
    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Picture:
    The Shape of Water

    Sources:
    Oscars 2018 website and Twitter page.

    Research: Aric John Sy Cua

