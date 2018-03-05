Oscars 2018 winners

Best Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporitng Actress:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Animated Feature Film:

Coco

Best Costume Design:

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Best Feature Documentary:

Icarus

Best Short Documentary:

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Best Film Editing:

Dunkirk

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Best Production Design:

The Shape of Water

Best Sound Mixing:

Dunkirk

Best Animated Short Film:

Dear Basketball

Best Live Action Short Film:

The Silent Child

Best Cinematography:

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Score:

The Shape of Water

Best Original Song:

“Remember Me”, Coco

Best Adapted Screenplay:

James Ivory, Call Me by your Name

Best Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Director:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Lead Actor:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Lead Actress:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Picture:

The Shape of Water

Research: Aric John Sy Cua