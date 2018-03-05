Oscars 2018 winners

Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporitng Actress:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Animated Feature Film:
Coco
Best Costume Design:
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Best Feature Documentary:
Icarus
Best Short Documentary:
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Best Film Editing:
Dunkirk
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Best Production Design:
The Shape of Water
Best Sound Mixing:
Dunkirk
Best Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball
Best Live Action Short Film:
The Silent Child
Best Cinematography:
Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Best Original Score:
The Shape of Water
Best Original Song:
“Remember Me”, Coco
Best Adapted Screenplay:
James Ivory, Call Me by your Name
Best Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Best Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele, Get Out Best Director:
Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Lead Actor:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Lead Actress:
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Picture:
The Shape of Water
Sources:
Oscars 2018 website and Twitter page.
Research: Aric John Sy Cua
