OsMa soon to have burn unit

MANILA will soon have its own specialized burn unit at the city-run Ospital ng Maynila (OsMa).

The unit, which will be finished soon, will provide patients with burn injuries free and comprehensive treatment, Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada said.

The specialized burn unit, once completed, will be comparable to those in private hospitals in terms of services, facilities and equipment, and medical experts.

“For so long, we didn’t have our own burn unit in the city to care for burn victims, that is why I have thought of putting up our own, in OsMa,” the mayor said.

“Through our P500 million modernization program, we have been continuously modernizing our city hospitals to address the every medical need of our constituents. This Burn Unit at OSMA is only one of them,” he added.

Estrada said the city’s six public hospitals are not equipped to treat mass burn injuries, including victims of serious firecracker-related injuries during Christmas and New Year revelries.

Only five hospitals, all run by the government, have burn units. These are the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

Earlier, Estrada bared that the city government is also putting up an HIV treatment center at the city-owned Sta. Ana Hospital to provide special medical care to HIV/AIDS patients in Manila and aid the national government’s efforts to control the spread of the disease.

OsMa, located along Quirino Ave. in Malate, is the city’s flagship hospital. It has a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern medical equipment such as CT Scan, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), digital X-ray and ultrasound machines.

OsMa director Raquel Mariñas said Estrada has instructed her to set up a space at the hospital for a burn unit.

“It will be the first such facility in the city of Manila,” she said.

Based on initial plans, the burn unit will be able to handle up to six patients.

The Philippine Society for Burn Injuries lamented that not enough attention is given to the development of burn injury treatment in the country, considering that many Filipinos have sustained such injuries in various situations. Treating burn injuries, especially reconstructive surgery, and the corresponding rehabilitation, can be very costly.