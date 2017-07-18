Both lanes along Osmena Highway were closed to traffic on Tuesday after the steel brace supporting concrete from an ongoing construction on the main thoroughfare collapsed, damaging at least two cars. No one was injured in the incident, according to police in a television interview.
Police advised motorists to take alternate routes to avoid the congestion that has built up following the accident at about 11 a.m.
Police could not say when the highway could be cleared of the debris.
