Otico enters ITF meet semifinals

Promising Filipino netter John Bryan Decasa Otico posted a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over seventh seed Akanit Pumjit of Thailand to advance to the semifinals of the 2017 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Championships Week 2 boys’ singles on Thursday at the National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The 18-year-old Otico arranged a semifinals duel with another Thai bet Natthasith Kunsawan, who is coming off an easy 6-2, 6-0 victory over American Nikit Reddy in the other quarterfinals match of the Grade Four tournament.

Playing in the other semifinals pairing are Japanese players Keisuke Saitoh and Shunsuke Mitsui.

Saitoh ousted compatriot Manaka Kei (6-2, 7-5) while Mitsui toppled Yuttana Charoenphon of Thailand (6-3, 6-3) in their respective matches.

In doubles, Otico and Arthur Craig Pantino worked hand in hand in scoring a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-7 come-from-behind win over fifth seed Thai duo Pumjit and Kasidit Samrej to reach the semifinals round.

The top-seeded Filipino tandem will be up against fourth picks Dev Javia and Sacchitt Sharrma of India, who also earned a thrilling 1-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5 win over No. 6 Japanese pair Saitoh and Tomoya Ikeda.

Seeing action in the other semifinals game are Manaka and Mitsui against Charoenphon and Muhammad Althaf Dhaifullah of Indonesia.

The Manaka and Mitsui shocked second seeds Rishabh Sharda and Abhimanyu Vannemreddy of India (6-1, 6-3) while Charoenphon and Althaf Dhaifullah easily marched into the next round via walkover win against No. 7 Chinese duo Huang Lingxiang and Zheng Yanjie.

Otico guns for his second straight title after ruling Week 1 of the tournament on Sunday.