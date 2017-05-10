Otico, Pantino advance in ITF China Junior 8

Promising netters John Bryan Decasa Otico and Arthur Craig Pantino toppled their respective unseeded foes to advance to the second round of the 2017 International Tennis Federation China Junior 8 being held at the Potter’s Wheel International Tennis Center in Beijing, China.

The fourth-seeded Otico clobbered Lin Han-Chih of Taiwan via a 6-3, 6-3 decision while Pantino, seeded sixth, blasted wild card Wang Le tian, 6-3, 6-1, in the other opening round game of the Grade 3 tournament.

Otico arranged a second-round meeting with Chinese Zhao Zhao, a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3) winner over qualifier Yuttana Charoenphon of Thailand while Pantino will be facing Chinese Shang Tang, who defeated Joshua Snowdon-Poole of New Zealand.

In doubles, Otico partnered with Seita Watanabe of Japan in posting a 6-2, 6-2 win over Chinese duo Tang Sheng and Zheng Yanjie in the first round.

The No. 2 pair of Otico and Watanabe will be meeting Wu Yuchen and Zhang Zheng Qi Jonathan of China in the quarterfinals.

The Wu-Zhang tandem survived Taiwan’s Lin Han and Wang Cheng-Chieh, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 11-9.

On the other hand, the No. 4 duo of Pantino and Indian partner Karan Srivastava was the biggest casualty of the day after absorbing a 7-5, 4-6, 8-10 loss to the unheralded pair of Ng Ki Lung of Hong Kong and Su Yu-Hsiang of Taiwan.