Otico, Watanabe win ITF China Junior 8 doubles

Filipino John Bryan Decasa Otico and partner Japanese Seita Watanabe won the boys’ doubles title in the 2017 International Tennis Federation China Junior 8 held at the Potter’s Wheel International Tennis Center in Beijing, China.

Otico and Watanabe halted the Cinderella run of the unheralded tandem of Tsai Chang-Lin of Taiwan and Yang Mingyuan of China via an easy 6-4, 6-3 win in the championship round.

Tsai and Yang stunned the top seed Chinese pair and the No. 3 Malaysian-Thai duo in the early rounds.

The second-seeded Otico and Watanabe, on the other hand, blasted Tang Sheng and Zheng Yanjie of China in the first round (6-2, 6-2), Wu Yuchen of China and Zheng Qi Jonathan of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals (6-4, 6-4) and Ng Ki Lung of Hong Kong and Su Yu-Hsiang of Taiwan in the semifinals (6-2, 6-2).

In singles, Otico posted a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Dylan Heap of New Zealand in the quarterfinals but lost to second pick Taisei Ichikawa of Japan in the semifinals, 2-6, 2-6.

Otico earlier defeated Lin Han-Chih of Taiwan in the first round (6-3, 6-3) and Zhao Zhao of China in the second round (5-0, ret.).

Arthur Craig Pantino also failed to advance following his 1-6, 2-6 loss to Ho Ray of Taiwan in the quarterfinal round of the Grade 3 tournament.

Pantino reached the quarterfinals by nipping Wang Le Tian of China in the opening round (6-3, 6-1) and Tang Sheng of China in the second round via a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win.

