OTS belies Korean couple claim of pilferage at Clark

The social media post of a female Korean passenger that went viral claiming her husband’s watch and electronic cigarette went missing at the final security screening checkpoint of the Clark International Airport is false and inaccurate, according to the Office for Transportation Security (OTS).

The passenger also claimed to have being extorted by the Bureau of Customs officers but was also denied.

“After review of the airport’s CCTV footage of the event, it was revealed that two Korean, a male and female, were rushing towards the escalator while a female OTS Security Screening Officer can be seen picking an item that appeared to be left behind at the X-ray conveyor belt,” the OTS said in a statement.

The OTS officer held the item in the air to call the attention of its owner and a male Korean passenger eventually claimed the item from the officer.

“Based on these video recordings, there was no indication of misconduct, ill-intent or malice on the part of the Security Screening Officer,” the OTS added.

Meanwhile, the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, said the complaint was resolved in just 24 hours.

The CIAC reiterates that it implements strict anti-pilferage measures at the airport covering all airline personnel, security service providers, and ground handling companies, includ ing the use of body cameras and CCTVs.

“The CIAC has also coordinated with the relatives of the couple in Zambales as to how the incident upon their arrival transpired,” it added.