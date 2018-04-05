Ott brothers lift Ceres over Kaya in PFL

Manny and Mike Ott lifted Ceres Negros FC to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Kaya FC-Iloilo, opening their title-retention bid in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 with a bang on Wednesday night at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The Ott brothers delivered the goals for the Yellow Busmen, who overcame a one-goal deficit en route to posting a triumphant season debut.

Mike, who was named Man of the Match in his maiden PFL game, admitted that it was a hard-earned victory for the defending champ.

“Kaya is a very good team here in the league. It’s not easy. We want to play our football, we want to win. Sometimes it’s one goal, sometimes more. It depends on how we start. We’re happy that we got the win today,” the younger Ott said.

Ceres Negros quickly jumped to No. 2 with three points while Kaya Iloilo fell to No. 5 with a lone point on a draw against its first loss.

It was another heartbreak for the Lions at Panaad after losing to the Busmen in last season’s semifinals at the same venue.

“It’s a heartbreaking result again, just like our last visit here. We really wanted a different story but it seems we’ll be reading the same story again,” lamented Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida.

The visitors nonetheless put up a good fight as they notched the opening goal via Jordan Mintah’s brilliant display of skills inside the box in the 64th minute.

Manny fired the equalizer with a first strike off a Bienvenido Marañon pass in the 75th.

Mike then completed the comeback win as the pint-sized forward converted another Marañon assist from close range.

Meanwhile, Stallion Laguna FC scored a breakthrough win at the expense of Global Cebu FC, 2-1, at the Biñan Football Stadium.

Fitch Arboleda notched the opening goal before Carlo Polli slotted home the tie-breaking penalty kick as the Stallions leaped to No. 3 with their first maximum points against a defeat.

The People’s Club, which got an equalizer courtesy of Darryl Roberts, remained at the cellar with its second setback in as many matches.