Ott to miss Azkals match vs Yemen

Key player Manny Ott is set to miss the Philippine Azkals’ return match against Yemen in the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 quali-fying stage slated two days from now at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The men’s national football team veteran suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury on his right knee, which would sideline him for six weeks.

“Got the news from the doc in Qatar that I’ll be out for six weeks with an MCL,” said Ott in a Twitter post.

The huge blow in the Azkals’ bid to extend their lead over their three group opponents happened during a training session last Thursday.

“Harry (Foll) tried to go behind me. When he turned around, he bumped into me. He hit me on the wrong spot,” said Ott in an interview with the Philippine Football Federation.

As expected, the 25-year old midfielder was left frustrated by the mishap but vowed to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“I’m still trying to accept the fact the injury happened and try really not to get affected. It is hard to see everyone training and you are sitting out,” lamented Ott.

“I’ll focus on my recovery and try to get back as fast as I can,” he said.

Aside from his national team duty, Ott’s services for Ceres Negros FC will also be sorely missed as the Visayan club is currently on a good position for playoff and even a title contention in the Philippines Football League.

The Filipino-German booter will not be able suit up for the third-running Yellow Busmen for at least seven games.