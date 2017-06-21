Our history

1922 – Charles P. White and Percival S. Page open an accountancy practice in the Philippines called White, Page & Co.

1948 – After the war, a new partnership is formed under Stewart, Dacanay, Cunanan & Co.

1951- The company name changes to Stewart, Cunanan & Co.

1956 – Joaquin Cunanan becomes the first Filipino senior partner of the company.

1958 – The company is designated as Price Waterhouse correspondent in the Philippines

1962 – The company inaugurates its Management Advisory, then Tax Services

1964 – The company name changes to Joaquin Cunanan & Co.

1970 – Jose Florento becomes senior partner.

1973 – The company becomes a member of Price Waterhouse International.

1975 – The company opens its Cebu branch office.

1981 – Corazon de la Paz-Bernardo becomes chairman and senior partner; also becomes Price Waterhouse’s first lady senior partner worldwide.

1982 – The company celebrates its 60th anniversary.

1985 – Joaquin Cunanan is elevated to the Accountancy Hall of Fame.

1997 – The company celebrates its 75th anniversary.

1998 – Price Waterhouse merges globally with Coopers & Lybrand to create PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

2001 – Jerry Isla becomes chairman and senior partner.

2002 – The company celebrates its 80th anniversary.

2005 – The company name changes to Isla Lipana & Co.

2006 – Tammy Lipana becomes chairman and senior partner.

2007 – The firm celebrates its 85th anniversary.

2009 – Judith V. Lopez is elected chairman and senior partner.

2012 – PricewaterhouseCoopers rebrands to PwC.

2012 – The company celebrates its 90th anniversary.

2013 – Alexander B. Cabrera becomes chairman and senior partner.