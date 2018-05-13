Our Lady of Veritas Feast Day celebration

Faith-based AM radio station Radio Veritas is inviting all Catholic faithful to join the Eucharistic celebration for the feast day of Our Lady of Veritas on May 13 12 noon at the Our Lady of Veritas Chapel in Quezon City. The celebration will is to be presided by Rev. Fr. Rene Richard Bernardo.

Our Lady of Veritas is the patroness of those in search for truth and wants to live a truthful life. Veritas Kapanalig media community members and all the faithful who are seeking for truth and healing are encouraged to foster devotion to Our Lady of Veritas.

On the same day, Veritas 846 is inviting the devotees to profess their pledge of devotion to Our Lady of Fatima.

Our Lady of Fatima is a Catholic title of the Blessed Virgin Mary based on the famed Marian apparitions reported in 1917 by three shepherd children at the Cova da Iria in Fátima, Portugal.

Pope Pius 12th granted a canonical coronation to the venerated image enshrined at the Chapel of the Apparitions of Fátima via his apostolic legate, Cardinal Benedetto Aloisi Masella on May 13, 1946.

Radio Veritas President Rev. Fr. Anton Pascual encouraged the faithful to support and join the two celebrations.

“We are calling all the Catholic faithful to strengthen and deepen their faith by celebrating these two major events for our Blessed Mother. Let us take this as an opportunity to be united with the Mother as she is our intercessor to our Lord Jesus Christ,” Fr. Pascual said.