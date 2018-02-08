Friday, February 9, 2018
    OUR SECOND HOME

    on Boardroom Watch

    We now spend a lot of our waking – and especially weekend – hours at the mall. So it should fulfill our every need and more. Fojas describes this ideal home away from home.

    ■ A mall always serves two customers: the mall guest and the retail partner or tenant.

    ■ Customers go to a mall not only to shop but also for the experience.

    ■ A mall should provide a safe and secure environment for its guests. So, security guards examining personal belongings is part of that process, and while it may seem inconvenient for some, others see it as a sign they’re being looked after. And if a security canine looks bored, that’s because he/she has not sniffed anything suspicious like a bomb. Once they stand alert, that indicates there’s an explosive substance.


    ■ Spacious corridors and hallways of a mall enhance the retail experience because guests don’t feel crowded or hemmed in. Our escalators are designed to transport guests without having to go through each floor.

    ■ Malls like the Shangri-La Plaza should appeal to all generations. It keeps customers coming back.

