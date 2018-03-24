Out-of-school youth should be ‘priority’ for summer jobs

Filipino out-of-school youth should be the main beneficiaries of the government’s summer job program to help them earn money and go back to school.

This was suggested on Saturday by Juan Edgardo Angara, the sponsor of Republic Act (RA) 10917 or the law that amended the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) to expand its reach by targeting not only poor students but also the out-of-school youth.

With more than P70-million funding in 2017, the Department of Labor and Employment said about 164,000 so-called millennials benefited from the SPES nationwide.

“Many of our youth were forced to stop going to school due to financial difficulties. This is the reason why we expanded the program to give [them]the opportunity to earn money and continue their studies,” Angara said.

The original SPES law aims to help poor students in pursuing their education by encouraging establishments and government agencies to employ them during summer and Christmas vacations.

To strengthen the program, the new SPES law mandates that the out-of-school youth and college and technical-vocational or tech-voc students may be employed at any time of the year.

High school students, however, shall still be employed only during summer and/or Christmas vacations.

RA 10917 further raised the age limit of the program’s beneficiaries from 15 to 25 to 15 to 30 and extended the SPES employment period from 20 to 52 days to 20 to 78 days.

Services rendered during the period of employment, relevant and related to the course of the beneficiary, may have equivalent practicum or on-the-job training credits, while the period of employment of SPES beneficiaries who are eventually hired as employees by the same employer shall form part of their probationary period.

Under the law, 60 percent of the salary of the beneficiaries will be paid by the employer, while the remaining 40 percent will be shouldered by the government, both to be paid in cash.

“Such salary should be used to pay for tuition and other education-related expenses, including their daily allowance for food and transportation,” Angara said.

“This will be a great help to help them save money to continue their studies for the next semester or school year,” he added.