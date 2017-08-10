OUT OF THE BOX

Alexander McQueen The Box Bag

Alexander McQueen excites the fashion faithful with his new and improved silhouettes for The Box Bag, which now comes in two sizes—16cm small and 19cm medium. Have your choice of two-tone suede and leather, stamped crocodile print, exotic crocodile and python skin, which are all hand-crafted in Italy. A great wardrobe staple, the Box Bag can be transformed from day to night using the detachable wide leather strap and decorative fine gold chain. Enjoy more versatility as this can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or clutch.

Alexander McQueen is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Shangri-La Plaza East Wing and Rustan’s Makati.