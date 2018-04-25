Out of this world plants

There are almost 400,000 species in the Plant Kingdom and it is rapidly evolving, as hybrids are created every day in the way they interact with other plants in their environment.

No wonder many people are excited to know more about our living brothers and sisters. Many are enticed by the wide range of available species, while some explore and collect only their favorites.

Plant lover or not, there is no age boundary for those who fancy beautiful and unique plants to have at home. Here is a short list of the most unusual plants you will find in the whole world! Some are difficult to acquire but some can easily be bought in garden centers and local groups.

* * *



Euphorbia obesa

It is generally known as euphorbia obesa, native to South Africa. The plant has exactly the same shape as a baseball. It is an unbranched plant with an average height of 20 cm. The special species of baseball plant is protected by national nature conservation as it is very rare in the world.

* * *



Hydnellum peckii

Hydnellum peckii is a special type of fungi that produces blood or juice like fluid on its surface. This plant is also known as “bleeding tooth fungus.” It is the scarlet pigment that causes the blood-like color in the fluid of this plant. This strange plant is mainly found across North America and Europe. It is edible, but the blood-like fluid is extremely bitter in taste. This plant has a very unpleasant odor. The color of fluids on hydnellum peckii can range from orange to pink.

* * *



Rafflesia arnoldii

Rafflesia arnoldii is the biggest individual flower in the world. It is mainly found in the forests of Sumatra. Rafflesia grows to a size of three feet. Like the corpse flower, the plant produces an unpleasant smell. Its flower is the biggest individual flower in the world.

* * *

Purple Pitcher Plant

The purple pitcher plant is one of 18 species of carnivorous plants in Canada. This plant lures its prey with sweet-smelling nectar and deep purple veins. Once an insect falls into the slippery pitcher, it is almost impossible to get out! The insect drowns in the rainwater that collects at the bottom and the plant then digests its prey with the help of special enzymes.

* * *

Fiddlehead fern

Colloquially called fiddleheads or fiddlehead greens, the fiddlehead fern are the furled fronds of a young fern harvested for use as a vegetable. Fiddleheads have antioxidant qualities and are a source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. They are also high in iron and fibers.

* * *

Hydnora Africana

Rising out of the ground like the head of a blind sea snake and opening its jaws to the world, this plant isn’t just unattractive, it smells like feces too. A parasitic plant that attaches itself to the roots of other species, hydnora africana emits its pungent odor to attract carrion beetles and dung beetles, its natural pollinators.

* * *

Ballerina Orchid

The Ballerina orchid is a small, inconspicuous, terrestrial spider orchid that grows singly or in groups. Found in a very small region in southwestern Australia, this orchid species is classified as critically endangered. Although they can live for many years, these plants only flower for about two weeks.

* * *

Lithop

Lithop can be described as living stones. The plant looks like stones or pebbles. Its unique shape is caused by the merging of two separate leaves at the outer edges of the plant. The lithop plant grows during the rainy season. This extremely strange plant species is mainly found in South Africa. The thick pebble-like leaves are the main visible parts of lithops. They can be found in many colors like yellow, purple, red, pink and more. They can live for approximately 50 years.

