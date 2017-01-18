So outclasses Dutch, keeps No. 2 position

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So continued his impressive run in the fourth run to stay in the No. 2 spot in the 2017 Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

The 23-year-old So stamped his class over GM Loek Van Wely of the Netherlands to improve his score to three points.

Also with three points is defending champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway, who defeated GM Wei Yi of China in their fourth-round match.

GM Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine is still on top with 3.5 points.

He blasted GM Baskaran Adhiban of India in the fourth round.

GM Pentala Harikrishna of India and GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia are sharing the fourth spot with 2.5 points each while Wei, GM Dmitry Andreikin of Russia, GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands and GM Levon Aronian of Armenia are in a four-way tie for sixth with two points apiece.

In 10th place are GM Ian Nepomniatchtchi of Russia and GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland with 1.5 each followed by Adhiban and GM Richard Rapport of Hungary with one point each, and Van Wely with 0.5 point.

The fifth-round pairings are So versus Harikrishna, Eljanov versus Aronian, Karjakin versus Adhiban, Wojtaszek versus Van Wely, Andreikin versus Rapport, Wei versus Giri, and Nepomniatchtchi versus Carlsen.