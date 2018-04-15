Outgoing AFP chief to take any govt post

Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero is ready to take any government post that will be offered to him by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte had already announced that Guerrero, outgoing chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), will be replacing Marcial Amaro 3rd as chief of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Amaro was sacked for alleged corruption and for taking “unnecessary junkets.”

“I am prepared for any position, as mentioned, our training as military men is not just focused on tactics and operations but more on management as well,” Guerrero said in an interview after his retirement honors held recently at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

“So, the frameworks, models, formulas, templates [in the military]are most of the time applied to other organizations as well,” he added.

For now, Guerrero said, he will wait for the orders of the President if he will officially take over Marina.

According to him, joining the AFP was the most “fulfilling” and “satisfying” career he had, “having been able to serve our country in the highest position of the AFP.”

Before entering the PMA, Guerrero was an engineering student at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City where he joined the UP Vanguard Inc., the state university’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

He belonged to the PMA’s Maharlika Class of 1984.

Prior to his appointment as AFP chief of staff, Guerrero served as commander of the Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command.

He is set to retire on Wednesday and will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., outgoing commander of the Western Mindanao Command.