Outgoing local govt ‘idol’ hands over reins to retired Armed Forces chief

OUTGOING Local Government Secretary Catalino Cuy turned over the reins on Tuesday to retired Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Ano who would be taking over as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Cuy, however, will continue to work in government after President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Cuy, in turnover ceremonies, thanked employees of the DILG for working with him, especially in increasing the number of local government units (LGUs) with seals of good governance.

Local Government Undersecretary Austere Panadero and Jonathan Malaya, assistant secretary for communications and capacity development, commended Cuy for his professionalism and “silent leadership”.

“You are the epitome, to me, of quiet leadership. It’s not the leadership na sumisigaw. It is the leadership of low profile but very effective,” Malaya said.

Calabarzon Regional Director Manuel Gotis shared a similar sentiment, saying Cuy has always been “firm and swift” in making decisions.

“Ang tingin ko sa kanya, siya yung officer na handang magkamali basta may decision kaya sir, mula ngayon, ikaw na ang idol ko,” he said.

(The way I look at him, he is the officer who is ready to stand up for his decision, right or wrong, so starting today, you are now my idol.)

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

Duterte designated Cuy as head of DDB, replacing retired General Dionisio Santiago whom the Chief Executive fired over his criticisms of the government’s mega rehabilitation center for drug dependents.

Ano’s designation as OIC is in compliance with DILG Act of 1990, which prohibits the President from appointing a retired military officer within one year of his retirement. ROY NARRA