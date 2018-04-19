Outgoing QC police chief to intensify anti-drug operations in Calabarzon as new director

CHIEF Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, the outgoing Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, is planning to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs in Region IV-A where he has been assigned.

“We will focus on the high-value targets on illegal drugs and internal cleansing when I take over,” Eleazar told The Manila Times.

This was after incoming Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde appointed Eleazar as the new Calabarzon chief effective this Thursday as part of the reshuffle among other key police posts.

Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Region IV-A or Calabarzon.

Albayalde appointed Director Camilo Cascolan as the new National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Chief Supt. Mao Aplasca as the new director for operations, and Senior Supt. Joselito Esquivel as the new Quezon City police chief.

“As I accept the position, Esquivel shall continue QCPD’s ongoing programs since he was my deputy for administration when I assumed as district director,” Eleazar added.

Early this year, QCPD had been cited as the “most trusted” police district in Metro Manila in a survey commissioned by the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

About 16,000 drug dependents have also surrendered to the QCPD and the city government since Eleazar’s term, about 1,200 of who have graduated from rehabilitation programs.

From 5 to 20 suspects are also turned over or arrested by authorities in their daily anti-illegal drug operations, according to QCPD. GLEE JALEA