Outreach for child offenders

ABOUT 212 children in conflict with law and under the custody of the Residential and Rehabilitation Division of the Social Services Department in Quezon City got to celebrate Christmas day with their families on Monday.

An open house party, to which the children’s families, relatives, and friends were invited, was held in the 41-year-old Molave Youth Home’s activity area.

“This is a part of our structured program for the children. Whatever celebrations are being held outside, we replicate here. Last December 14, the Special Education Program had a Christmas party. There have also been groups that have hosted parties here for the children, said Marissa Casabuena, acting residential and rehabilitation division head.

She added that as early as the first week of December non-governmental organizations have conducted outreach programs to support child offenders.

The Molave Youth Home which was built in 1973, houses around 200 young boys, 70 percent of whom still have pending cases in court.