Outstanding NG debt hits P6.8T

Foreign exchange movements and the issuance of government securities saw the national government’s outstanding debt rise to P6.878 trillion in March, the Bureau of the Treasury reported.

“The National Government’s (NG) outstanding debt settled at P6,878.89 billion as of end-first quarter 2018, P58.23 billion or 0.85 percent higher than the previous month due to currency fluctuation and net issuance of government securities,” the bureau said in a statement issued late on Monday.

Domestic borrowings accounted for the bulk or P4.465 trillion, 0.8 percent higher from February, while external debt rose by 0.93 percent to P2.413 trillion.

Outstanding debt a year earlier was P6.189 trillion with domestic and foreign obligations at P3.967 trillion and P2.221 trillion, respectively.

“The increment was predominantly due to the net issuance of government securities amounting to P35.82 billion and peso depreciation,” the Treasury said.

The peso, it noted, weakened to P52.25 against the dollar as of end-March from February’s P52.07:$1. The exchange rate a year earlier was P50.21:$1.

The rise in foreign debt for the month “was due to the combined effect of peso depreciation and the upward adjustment in third currency-denominated debt amounting to P8.26 billion and P1.72 billion, respectively,” the bureau said.

It noted that net offerings for the month amounted to P12.34 billion, including the successful inaugural issuance of panda bonds that amounted $233 million.

Government-guaranteed debt dropped by P1.862 billion or 0.4 percent to P501.82 billion from February. It was down 2.9 percent from March last year.

The month-on-month decrease, the bureau said, was due to the “net repayments on both domestic and foreign guarantees amounting to P1.33 billion and P2.28 billion, respectively.”

These outpaced the foreign exchange revaluation of foreign guarantees — local and third currencies — amounting to P1.03 billion and P0.72 billion, respectively, it said.