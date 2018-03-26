Monday, March 26, 2018
    Over 800 MRT passengers unloaded as power failure stalls train

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    ABOUT 870 passengers were unloaded from a train of the Metro Rail Transit-3 on Monday because of electrical failure, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

    The incident happened at Shaw Boulevard southbound at 9:49 a.m. Passengers were then loaded in the next train, which arrived four minutes later.

    “One cause of electrical failure in motor is worn-out electrical sub-components,” the DoTr said.

    Remedial measures involve preventive maintenance and replacement of electrical components, the DoTr added.


    The MRT-3 resumed operations at 10:46 a.m. with 12 trains running seven minutes apart. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO

     

