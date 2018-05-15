Over the cliff

ATLANTA, Georgia: As there are many lawyers, there are many legal opinions. What bothers me about the Supreme Court ruling on the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Meilou Sereno is the fact that lawyers themselves are questioning the highest court of the land. It used to be that when the Supreme Court talks, everyone listens. When the Supreme Court speaks, it is the law. It interprets and the interpretation is followed because it forms part of the law of the land. The Supreme Court is the court of last resort. No court can change the decisions of the Supreme Court, plain and simple.

Upholding the rule of law means respecting the Supreme Court and its decisions. Democracy is not compromised just because a sitting “de facto” Chief Justice was removed by the court. The court dealt with their problem without much bloodletting courtesy of the very much loaded impeachment process. Yes, impeachment is a political process but when a sitting president uses pork to secure the numbers, democracy is neutered because the elected ones become commodities to a price surge.

Then again the ruling shows the inefficiencies of the vetting system in place in the judiciary. The issue on the appointment of the Chief Justice is pinned on the requirements to be submitted to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC). That simple. You submit the requirements (a checklist), you fulfilled the basic requirements of the application to the position. Elementary, right?

The JBC is a constitutionally created body that recommends appointees for vacancies in the Supreme Court, other lower courts, and the Legal Education Board, and in the offices of the Ombudsman, Deputy Ombudsman and the Special Prosecutor. The function of the council is “to recommend to the representatives of possible appointees to the judiciary. From the list, the president shall choose from among those nominated. The person chosen by the president then becomes a member of the judiciary.” Had the JBC performed to the letter their mandated tasks, we could have prevented l’affaire Sereno. But they did not and blaming PRRD is totally faulty.

The other issue going against Sereno is the fact that her appointment would be for a good 18 years. Sereno was appointed in 2012; at the age 52, “she became the second youngest person and the first woman to head the judiciary.” The retirement age of justices is 70 years old, which means Sereno would have been Chief Justice for 18 years: the term of Aquino (2010-2016), Duterte (2016-2022), six years of the next administration and two years of the next, thus covering four presidential terms. Too long. She was removed from office by way of quo warranto in an 8–6 decision, rendering her appointment as Chief Justice in 2012 null and void. What a record indeed after just six years in office.

The dispositive part of the decision states that Sereno “is found disqualified fromand hereby adjudged guilty of exercising the office of the Chief Justice. Accordingly, Sereno is ousted and excluded therefrom.” Sereno was also “ordered to show cause within ten days from receipt hereof why she should not be sanctioned for violating the Code of Professional Responsibility and the Code of Judicial Conduct for transgressing the sub judice rule and for casting aspersions and ill motives to the Members of the Supreme Court.” And nobody seems to mention this part of the decision arising from the several public meltdowns Sereno had—while not answering the impeachment process in the House of Representatives—doing campus tours and public fora, personally arguing her case on the QW hearing in Baguio, attacking the court while she was on leave, etc. If there was already a crisis, Sereno was adding further to it.

The decision analyzed and diced by a lot of people, lawyers and non-lawyers; politicians and academics; deans of law schools and ordinary citizens are skipping the clear numbers, the truths that some cannot live with: 8 of 14 justices voted to grant the QW petition; 9 of 14 justices (plus Justice Presbitero Velasco) voted that QW is a proper remedy and 9 out of 14 justices (including Acting CJAntonio) voted that Sereno violated SALN requirements. And no, there can’t be any tie as insinuated by some malicious broadcasters.

The problem with the impeachment is that the House committed a tactical blunder. Instead of acting on the articles of impeachment and voting on it before Congress went on a break, it chose to freeze the ball not being sure they would have 14 votes in the Senate. Congress also froze the ball on leadership change. That means transactional backdoor was needed but PRRD does not want to dance to said music. Who is to blame then?

And yes, the Constitution, Section 2, Article XI was not mandatory (“shall” was not used) but directory (“may” was used) in removing an impeachable officer. As Fr. Ranhilio Aquino said, “impeachment would be the way out if he or she did hold office LEGALLY. If the holding of office was, ab initio, tainted with a fatal infirmity, then such a person could never have really been duly appointed, and quo warranto would be proper to make him or her vacate the position.”

If we are to learn from this QW as in the impeachment of Chief Justice Renato Corona, we should place emphasis on accountability and transparency and less on politics and drama. Answer allegations straight. Follow the processes from JBC to the submission of SALN and responding to impeachment in the House. Defend the institution and do not engage in identity politics. Give respect to your colleagues. Lastly, respect begets respect.

William Howard Taft said, “Presidents come and go, but the Supreme Court goes on forever.”