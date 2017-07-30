OZAMIZ City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. and six others were killed during a pre-dawn drug raid on Sunday by operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Northern Mindanao, according to a report from the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office.

The CIDG in Northern Mindanao implemented six search warrants to the elder Parojinog and to his daughter Ozamiz Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog, Reynaldo Parojinog Jr. and Provincial Board Member Ricardo Parojinog.

The warrant was served at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. While police personnel were serving the warrants to the Parajinogs, they were met with a volley of fire from the family’s security, prompting PNP operatives to fire back.

The ensuing gunfight resulted in the death of Mayor Parojinog and six others.

Seized from the Parojinog residence and farm were M79 rifles, bundled cash and “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

The vice mayor was arrested by authorities and brought to Misamis Occidental provincial police office.