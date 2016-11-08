Ozone therapy, cryosurgery, ‘NanoKnife,’ immunotherapy

For many years, cancer treatments had been confined to surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. But with technological advancements, new treatment methods have recently come to the fore that bring new hope to terminally ill patients. Among these breakthroughs are Ozone therapy, cryosurgery, NanoKnife and immunotherapy, which The Manila Times look into in today’s issue.

Safest treatment method

Ozone therapy as a cancer treatment was introduced by Dr. Chen Jibing of the Fuda Cancer Hospital in Guangzhou very recently.

Reputed as the world’s safest cancer treatment method, Ozone therapy is a biological response modifier that enhances the body’s immune response to antigens. It is a strong oxidant that aids the removal of bacteria and viruses, activates the immune system, and improves the microcirculation and oxygen supply.

Ozone Therapy uses “Ozomed Smart,” a high precision equipment developed in Europe, that converts oxygen to medical ozone which is mixed with the patients’ blood. The solution is intravenously infused back to the patient. The process stimulates and augments the leukocyte phagocytosis that regulates the internal environment and enhances the body’s immunity.

Ozone Therapy is designed to improve the patients’ health condition and their life quality. As the ozone is infused into the body, it reacts with the body fluid and generates peroxide that can kill cancer cells, regulate the activity of tumor antibody and boost the anti-tumor function of the body.

Ozone therapy is especially suitable for cancer patients who are prone to severe side effects caused by high-dosage chemotherapy drug.

The malignant proliferation rate of cells is monitored by the STK1 test, an internationally recognized cancer screening method used in physical examination, clinical screening of malignant proliferation lesions and post-treatment tracking monitoring. Studies at Fuda Cancer Hospital have shown that ozone therapy can lower the expression level of STK1 among the progression-free cancer survivors.

Other options

A significant number of Filipino cancer patients have been going to Guangzhou to seek treatment at Fuda Cancer Hospital, mainly because modern cancer curing methods like cryosurgery, Nanoknife, and immunotherapy are still not available in the Philippines.

Approved in 2012 by the FDA, the Nanoknife procedure is a minimally invasive, probe-based technology that involves the insertion of electrodes that release high-voltage pulses of up to 10,000 volts. The strong surge can instantly destroy the tumor cells. Pancreatic cancer patients need not undergo Whipple Surgery because the strong electricity can remove the tumor in the pancreas.

Another ablation technique for cancer treatment is Cryosurgery. It destroys tumors by cycles of freezing and thawing. Once the temperature falls below -40oC, ice crystals form within the cells that causes cell death.

The development of cancer is closely related to the state of one’s immune system. To prevent the cancer recurrence and metastasis, the physicians at Fuda recommend immunotherapy, a process that sensitizes the immune system and prevents cancer development.

For those interested to learn more about new cancer treatment options, the Fuda Cancer Hospital has satellite at Centuria Medical Makati at the Century City complex, Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City.